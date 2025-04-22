Greenberg Traurig's Elba Gutiérrez Appointed IBA Pro Bono Committee's North American Regional Forum Liaison Officer

Elba Gutiérrez, Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Pro Bono Program manager, was appointed the International Bar Association (IBA)'s North American regional forum liaison officer for the Pro Bono Committee. She will serve from January 2025 through December 2026.

The Pro Bono Committee is part of the Section on Public and Professional Interest (SPPI), which focuses on professional interests and issues that make the practice of law more than just an occupation. The SPPI serves as a platform for exchanging information and perspectives among its members on global public and professional interest activities within the legal profession. It actively supports and promotes these activities while facilitating communication among its members and engaging with the SPPI through various committees and groups. Additionally, the committee undertakes projects approved by the SPPI's Council to further its objectives.

The Pro Bono Committee works to enhance access to justice worldwide by promoting pro bono legal services through initiatives like the IBA Pro Bono Declaration and facilitates the exchange of information and best practices among legal professionals, offering resources such as digital content and articles to highlight and support pro bono efforts.

Gutiérrez, who sits in the firm's Mexico City office, focuses her practice on complex human rights cases and impact litigation. She often represents clients and appears before the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid, Constitutional Federal Courts, and the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice. She mainly advises and represents people seeking asylum in Mexico, including the Afghanistan women's flag football team, and people claiming reparations from the Mexican State. Elba was awarded the IBA 2022 Pro Bono Award in recognition of her work as one of the only full-time pro bono attorneys in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

