Greenberg Traurig's Elizabeth W. Fraser Receives 2023 'Top Women of Law' Honor from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Fraser concentrates her practice on advising public and private companies on corporate and securities law matters, including public debt and equity securities offerings, private placements of securities, and mergers and acquisitions, and advising institutional investors on their investments in publicly traded companies. She regularly counsels public company boards and management on corporate governance matters, SEC disclosure and reporting obligations, marketplace compliance, executive compensation, director responsibilities, and fiduciary duties. Fraser serves as a career development liaison for the firm's Boston office where she manages and coordinates the professional development program for associates in the office and co-leads the Boston office summer associate program. She was recently honored as a "Best Mentor" by ALM's 2023 New England Legal Awards.

