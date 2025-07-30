Greenberg Traurig's Ellen M. Bronchetti and Ronald J. Holland Named to Daily Journal's 2025 'Top Labor & Employment Lawyers' List

Ellen M. Bronchetti and Ronald J. Holland, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, were recognized by the Daily Journal as 2025 "Top Labor & Employment Lawyers." This award honors leading employment lawyers barred in California, according to the publication.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellen M. Bronchetti and Ronald J. Holland, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, were recognized by the Daily Journal as 2025 "Top Labor & Employment Lawyers." This award honors leading employment lawyers barred in California, according to the publication.

Ellen, co-managing shareholder of the San Diego office, is a trial lawyer who handles a range of complex employment litigation — including single plaintiff and class actions alleging discrimination, harassment and whistleblowing. She also defends employers in class wage and hour claims under state and federal law, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) representative claims, and trade secret misappropriation cases, among others — for well-known U.S. companies. She often works on cases that touch on novel issues of employment law. Ellen also represents employers before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and works with global employers to effectuate proactive labor management.

Ron is vice chair of the firm's U.S. Labor & Employment Practice and litigates on behalf of employers handling high stakes employment disputes including whistleblower, harassment, discrimination, and complex wage and hour class actions. Ron is known nationwide for advising Fortune 50 companies on labor strategy and union-management relations often representing clients in labor arbitrations, unfair labor practice, trials before the NLRB and as lead negotiator in collective bargaining. With a highly active practice, Ron represents global clients spanning a range of industries, including technology, retail, entertainment, paper production, manufacturing, health care, transportation, and warehousing logistics.

