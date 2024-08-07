Greenberg Traurig's Ellen M. Bronchetti Named to 2024 'Top Labor & Employment Lawyers' List

Ellen M. Bronchetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized by the Daily Journal as a "Top Labor & Employment Lawyer."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellen M. Bronchetti, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized by the Daily Journal as a "Top Labor & Employment Lawyer." Bronchetti has now been named thrice to the prestigious annual list, which honors leading employment lawyers barred in California.

Bronchetti, who is based in the firm's San Diego and San Francisco offices, handles a range of complex employment litigation – including class actions, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters, and trade secret misappropriation cases, among others – for well-known U.S. companies. She often works on cases that touch on novel issues of employment law. Bronchetti also represents employers before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in unfair labor practice proceedings and matters related to collective bargaining.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

