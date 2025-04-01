Greenberg Traurig's Emily Ladd-Kravitz and Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts Present at HealthTech Build's Women CEO & Founders Roundtable

Emily Ladd-Kravitz, co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, and Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder, presented at HealthTech Build's Women CEO & Founders Roundtable, March 12. Greenberg Traurig hosted the curated, half-day program in its Boston office. The event was open to all.

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emily Ladd-Kravitz, co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, and Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder, presented at HealthTech Build's Women CEO & Founders Roundtable, March 12. Greenberg Traurig hosted the curated, half-day program in its Boston office. The event was open to all.

"The CEO Playbook: Skill-building & Critical Connections" brought together 20 women leaders in healthcare and life sciences for candid conversations, peer-driven insights, and actionable strategies to tackle pressing business challenges. Ladd-Kravitz moderated the panel, "Inside the Investor Mind: What You Need to Know," and Tibbetts moderated the panel, "Why Questioning Yourself Matters: Value & Product-Market Fit."

Ladd-Kravitz focuses her legal practice on complex corporate transactions and representation of institutional investors across a variety of industries and private companies in all stages of their life cycles. She represents venture capital funds, private equity firms, other institutional investors, and companies in connection with a wide variety of corporate and transactional matters, including venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, minority investments, and corporate governance matters. Ladd-Kravitz also advises startup and growth-stage companies in all industries, including technology, edtech, medical device, clean energy, sustainable solutions, and life sciences.

Tibbetts leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide business-oriented intellectual property strategies for software, AI, and electronics-based technologies. He counsels on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, fintech, and natural language processing to life sciences, artificial intelligence, medical records, and medical devices. Tibbetts advises a wide array of clients, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and HealthTech Build, helping to support digital health efforts in the New England area.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

