Greenberg Traurig's Emily Ladd-Kravitz to Present at PLI's Private Placements and Hybrid Securities Offerings 2025

BOSTON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emily Ladd-Kravitz, co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and a shareholder in the firm's Boston office, will present at the Practising Law Institute (PLI)'s 2025 Private Placements and Hybrid Securities Offerings event, March 6. Ladd-Kravitz will speak on the panel, "Late-Stage and Pre-IPO Private Placements," which will address how to:

● Analyze the late-stage private placement market

● Conduct diligence and prepare offering disclosures

● Understand documentation issues; typical terms and frequent negotiating issues

● Distinguish placements to strategic investors

● Distinguish placements involving secondary shares

● Recognize information asymmetries and proximity to IPO, and SEC concerns

Ladd-Kravitz focuses her legal practice on complex corporate transactions and representation of institutional investors across a variety of industries and private companies in all stages of their life cycles. She represents venture capital funds, private equity firms, other institutional investors, and companies in connection with a wide variety of corporate and transactional matters, including venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, minority investments, and corporate governance matters. Ladd-Kravitz also advises startup and growth-stage companies in all industries, including technology, edtech, medical device, clean energy, sustainable solutions, and life sciences.

