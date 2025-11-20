Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates 2025 CMA Award-Winning Clients

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients who were recognized at the 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, held Nov. 19. The annual event celebrates the biggest stars and most promising new talent in the country music industry.

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients who were recognized at the 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, held Nov. 19. The annual event celebrates the biggest stars and most promising new talent in the country music industry.

"Watching our clients achieve such recognition at the 2025 CMA Awards is incredibly rewarding," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "We are privileged to stand alongside them and celebrate these milestones together."

"Our talent practice is the backbone of our entertainment group, and we are honored to work with these and our many other country music artist clients," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of the Entertainment & Media Practice. "We also congratulate our longstanding client, the Country Music Association, and we are honored to support its commitment to recognizing creative talent and advancing country music."

Greenberg Traurig clients celebrated wins in the following categories:

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Single of the Year:

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Song of the Year:

Riley Green, songwriter (You Look Like You Love Me)

Music Video of the Year:

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Greenberg Traurig has long served as a trusted adviser to leading figures in the country music industry, supporting songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives as they make pivotal career decisions. For over four decades, Rosen, along with Rosenbloum, Charles J. Biederman, and Jonathan B. Koby, have provided strategic and legal counsel to some of the most influential names in entertainment, helping shape the careers of their clients across music, film, television, and new media.

The annual CMA Awards honors both industry legends and emerging artists, and, according to the association's website, is the longest-running music awards program on network television.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, +1 678.553.2225, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig