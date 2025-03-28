Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Nominated for 60th ACM Awards

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, scheduled for May 8.

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, scheduled for May 8.

"We are incredibly proud of our clients and their well-deserved nominations for the 60th ACM Awards," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "Their talent and dedication to their craft continue to elevate the country music industry, and we are honored to support them in their creative endeavors."

12 Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 23 nominations across 12 categories:

Entertainer of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Female Artist of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves

Male Artist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year:

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Album of the Year:

Kristian Bush, producer (Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine))

Single of the Year:

Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Song of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne, songwriter (The Architect)

Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Chandler Paul Walters, songwriter (I Had Some Help)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Music Event of the Year:

Cody Johnson (I'm Gonna Love You)

Josh Osborne, producer (We Don't Fight Anymore)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Visual Media:

Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Cody Johnson (I'm Gonna Love You)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Songwriter of the Year:

Jessie Jo Dillon

Josh Osborne

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

Buzz Brainard

For over four decades, Rosen, along with Jonathan Koby, shareholder, and Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, have provided legal counsel to some of the most influential figures in country music, guiding leading recording artists, songwriters, producers, executives, writers, and actors through pivotal career decisions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

