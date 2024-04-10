Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Nominated for ACM Awards

Several Greenberg Traurig, LLPEntertainment & Media Practice clients have received nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards taking place May 16.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several Greenberg Traurig, LLP Entertainment & Media Practice clients have received nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards taking place May 16.

Jess Rosen, co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice, alongside Shareholders Jonathan B. Koby and Bobby Rosenbloum, have provided legal counsel for over four decades to some of the biggest names in country music, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives through critical career decisions.

"We are thrilled to see our clients recognized with nominations for the ACM Awards," Rosen said. "We are privileged to represent these exceptional individuals, whose remarkable achievements truly reflect their extraordinary talent."

14 Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 18 nominations across 12 categories:

Entertainer of the Year:

Kane Brown

Cody Johnson

Female Artist of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves

Male Artist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

New Male Artist of the Year:

Kameron Marlowe

Album of the Year:

Cody Johnson (Leather)

Single of the Year:

Parker McCollum (Burn It Down)

Song of the Year:

Josh Osborne, writer, Greylan James, writer (Next Thing You Know)

Visual Media:

Parker McCollum (Burn It Down)

Cody Johnson (Human)

Music Event of the Year:

Riley Green (Different 'Round Here)

Kacey Musgraves (I Remember Everything)

Songwriter of the Year:

Jessie Jo Dillon

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, TheLegal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 678.553.2225, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP