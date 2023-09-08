Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with 57th Annual CMA Awards Nominations

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 57th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards taking place Nov. 8.

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 57th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards taking place Nov. 8.

"This year's array of nominees is undeniably outstanding, and Greenberg Traurig takes immense pride in applauding each of them, with a special acknowledgement of our clients," remarked Jess L. Rosen, Co-Chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated clients. "It remains an honor to represent these exceptionally talented artists and songwriters who continue to blaze a trail in the music industry."

Greenberg Traurig clients have earned a total of 16 nominations across various categories:

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

New Artist of the Year:

Parker McCollum

Song of the Year:

Greylan James (Next Thing You Know)

Josh Osborne (Next Thing You Know)

Musical Event of the Year:

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown (Thank God)

Josh Osborne (We Don't Fight Anymore)

Music Video of the Year:

Old Dominion (Memory Lane)

Broadcast Personality of the Year:

Kix Brooks (American Country Countdown)

Buzz Brainard (On The Horizon with Buzz Brainard)

For over four decades, Rosen, along with Jonathan B. Koby and Bobby Rosenbloum, has been offering legal advice to prominent figures in the country music industry. Together, they have advised leading songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives, playing a role in shaping their careers through pivotal career decisions.

The CMA Awards, presented annually, celebrate both the biggest names and up-and-coming talents within the country music industry. According to their website, this prestigious event holds the distinction of being the longest-running music awards program on network television.

