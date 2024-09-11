Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with 58th Annual CMA Awards Nominations

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 58th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards taking place Nov. 20.

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 58th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards taking place Nov. 20.

"We are incredibly proud to see our talented clients recognized with these prestigious nominations. Their hard work, creativity, and passion for music have truly shined, and it's an honor to witness their dedication celebrated on such a prominent stage," remarked Jess L. Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated clients. "These nominations are a testament to their incredible talent, and we look forward to seeing them continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the music industry."

The following Greenberg Traurig clients have earned a total of 18 nominations across various categories:

Album of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well)

Cody Johnson (Leather)

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

New Artist of the Year:

Mitchell Tenpenny

Single of the Year:

Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Song of the Year:

Parker McCollum (Burn It Down)

Musical Event of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves (I Remember Everything)

Riley Green (you look like you love me)

Music Video of the Year:

Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Cody Johnson (The Painter)

Broadcast Personality of the Year:

Kix Brooks (American Country Countdown)

Buzz Brainard (Highway Hot 30 with Buzz Brainard)

For over four decades, Rosen, along with Jonathan B. Koby and Bobby Rosenbloum, have provided legal counsel to leading figures in the country music industry. Together, they have advised top songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives, helping shape their careers through critical decisions.

The CMA Awards, presented annually, celebrate both the biggest names and up-and-coming talents within the country music industry. According to their website, this prestigious event holds the distinction of being the longest-running music awards program on network television.

