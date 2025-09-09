Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with 59th Annual CMA Awards Nominations

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking place Nov. 19.

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the 59th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, taking place Nov. 19.

"We are honored to represent such outstanding talent in the country music industry," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated clients. "Our clients' creativity and dedication continue to raise the bar, and these nominations are a true reflection of their remarkable achievements. We are proud celebrate their success on this national stage."

The following Greenberg Traurig clients have earned a total of 21 nominations across multiple categories:

Entertainer of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Single of the Year:

Kristian Bush, producer (Am I Okay?)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Album of the Year:

Kristian Bush, producer (Am I Okay?)

Song of the Year:

Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriter (Am I Okay?)

Tim Nichols, songwriter (I Never Lie)

Riley Green, songwriter (You Look Like You Love Me)

Event of the Year:

Riley Green; Jimmy Harnen, producer (Don't Mind If I Do)

Cody Johnson (I'm Gonna Love You)

Kenny Chesney; Kristian Bush, producer (You Had To Be There)

Music Video of the Year:

Cody Johnson (I'm Gonna Love You)

Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

For more than four decades, Rosen, along with Charles J. Biederman, Jonathan B. Koby, and Bobby Rosenbloum, have provided legal counsel to leading figures in country music, advising songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives at pivotal moments in their careers.

Presented annually, the CMA Awards celebrate the finest achievements in country music, spotlighting both established stars and rising talent. As the longest-running music awards program on network television according to their website, the CMA Awards remain a hallmark of excellence and innovation in the industry.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

