Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be presented Feb. 2, 2026.

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP'sEntertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients on their nominations for the upcoming 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be presented Feb. 2, 2026.

"We are continually inspired by the talent and dedication our clients bring to their craft," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "Their GRAMMY nominations reflect both their artistic excellence and their unwavering commitment to musical innovation. We are honored to play a role in supporting their creative journeys."

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:

Amy Allen — Lost In Translation (Kasey Musgraves, artist)

Jessie Jo Dillon — Hello S—ty Day ((Miranda Lambert, artist)

Best Remixed Recording:

Galvanize — Chris Lake

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

A Song to Sing — Miranda Lambert

Trailblazer — Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame — George Strait

Best Country Song:

I Never Lie — Tim Nichols, songwriter

A Song To Sing — Miranda Lambert, songwriter & artist

Best Traditional Country Album:

Oh What A Beautiful World — Willie Nelson

Best Contemporary Country Album:

Postcards From Texas — Miranda Lambert

Best Americana Album:

Last Leaf On The Tree — Willie Nelson

"Our sincere congratulations go out to our clients for their impressive accomplishments," said Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. "We also congratulate and commend our longtime client, The Recording Academy, for its ongoing commitment to recognizing excellence in music and the outstanding accomplishments of the creative community in the fields of recording arts and sciences. We are proud to be a part of The Recording Academy's many global initiatives, including the annual GRAMMY Awards."

For over 40 years, Greenberg Traurig has been a trusted legal adviser to prominent members of the music industry, providing strategic counsel to songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and industry executives during pivotal moments in their professional journeys.

Rosen is recognized as one of the nation's leading entertainment attorneys, with more than 30 years of experience representing high-profile talent across the music, film, television, and new media industries. Drawing on his background as a former professional musician, Rosen offers a unique perspective and focuses his practice on talent representation, handling a broad range of transactional matters for artists and creators at every stage of their careers.

Rosenbloum is recognized globally as a leading attorney in digital media, entertainment, and technology, and is widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music industry. With over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, Rosenbloum has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music business, advising top clients on digital media strategies and complex content license agreements.

In addition, the listed nominees are also represented by Jeff Biederman (shareholder, Los Angeles), Rob Finan (of counsel, Atlanta), and Steve Plinio (shareholder, Los Angeles).

The GRAMMY® is widely recognized as the music industry's highest honor and is the only peer-voted music award. Nominations and winners are determined by The Recording Academy's voting membership, which is comprised of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and as a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, +1 678.553.2225, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig