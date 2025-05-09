Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with Academy of Country Music Awards

"We are thrilled to celebrate our clients' remarkable achievements at the 60th ACM Awards," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate our clients' remarkable achievements at the 60th ACM Awards," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice. "Alan Jackson's recognition with the Lifetime Achievement Award exemplifies his extraordinary legacy and impact on country music. We are honored to support him and all our clients as they continue to inspire audiences and shape the future of the industry."

Greenberg Traurig clients were honored with seven notable wins in the following categories:

Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Single of the Year: Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Song of the Year: Cody Johnson (Dirt Cheap)

Music Event of the Year: Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Visual Media: Riley Green (You Look Like You Love Me)

Songwriter of the Year: Jessie Jo Dillon

Greenberg Traurig has been a legal advisor to some of the country music industry's most influential figures for over four decades, offering guidance to recording artists, songwriters, producers, executives, writers, and actors as they navigate critical career decisions. Rosen focuses on talent representation and all facets of transactional entertainment across music, film, television, and new media industries.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678.553.2225, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP