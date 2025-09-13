Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice Adds Former EPA Attorney Lauren Hammond in Denver

"Lauren has a deep understanding of the legal complexities involved in helping clients navigate today's evolving environmental regulatory landscape, and we're excited to have her on the team," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Denver office. Post this

Hammond will focus her practice on advising clients in the alternative energy, power generation, oil and natural gas, hazardous and solid waste, and fuel industries on a wide range of environmental matters nationwide, including litigation, regulation, and project development for infrastructure and data center properties. Her capabilities include assisting with environmental compliance audits and management plans, as well as efforts to resolve environmental concerns in complex business transactions.

"Lauren has a deep understanding of the legal complexities involved in helping clients navigate today's evolving environmental regulatory landscape, and we're excited to have her on the team," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Denver office. "Her arrival underscores our unwavering commitment to hiring best-in-class legal talent as we continue to strategically grow in Denver and beyond."

During the past year, Greenberg Traurig's Denver office has expanded across several practice areas with the additions of Shareholder Courtney M. Shephard in Environmental, Shareholders Andrew Spielman and Eric Waeckerlin in Energy & Natural Resources; Shareholder Stacy A. Carpenter and Of Counsel Gina L. Tincher in Litigation; and Shareholder Michael P. Dulin in Intellectual Property Litigation.

Hammond's arrival also continues the strategic growth of Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice, which has added several new members to its national team since May, including Washington, D.C., Assistant Legal Director Elyssa Arnold, who brings 15 years of federal government experience in pesticide and biosolids policy, regulation, and risk assessment.

In her prior role at the EPA, Hammond counseled, litigated, and negotiated high-profile cases under the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Resource Conservation and Recovery acts. Her government experience also includes developing and leading the EPA's National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative to mitigate air impacts from oil and gas and advising on numerous rulemakings under the Clean Air Act. Additionally, she worked with municipalities and construction companies on various air and water quality issues, including investigations and cleanups.

"I look forward to drawing on my government experience to help clients navigate new policy initiatives, mitigate environmental risk and capitalize on innovations in renewable and alternative energy," Hammond said. "Greenberg Traurig's global platform and collaborative culture make it the ideal place for me to start the next chapter of my career."

Hammond earned her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and her B.A. from Binghamton University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier rankings in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2025 "Best Law Firms" report and was selected as "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360 for 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

