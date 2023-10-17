Greenberg Traurig's Eric D. Wong Selected as a NJLJ 'Diverse Attorney of the Year'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP New Jersey office Shareholder Eric D. Wong was selected by the New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ) as one of its 2023 "Diverse Attorney of the Year."

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP New Jersey office Shareholder Eric D. Wong was selected by the New Jersey Law Journal (NJLJ) as one of its 2023 "Diverse Attorney of the Year."

"Making a difference is very important to me. This means creating a positive impact or facilitating change in a meaningful way by providing up and coming attorneys with the same wonderful opportunities I have had. I am grateful for this honor, particularly given the extraordinary attorneys included. Congratulations to all," Wong said.

"We are very proud of this well-deserved recognition. Eric's dedication to the legal profession and community is inspirational to all those around him," New Jersey office Co-managing Shareholders David Jay and David W. Oppenheim, said. "We wish him continued success."

Wong represents businesses of all sizes, including pharmaceutical, technology, telecommunications, and retail companies. A member of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, he has broad experience in complex commercial litigation and class action defense.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

