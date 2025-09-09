Greenberg Traurig's Eric D. Wong Selected for Trailblazer Award

Eric D. Wong, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, has been selected by the Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey (APALA-NJ) as its 2025 "Trailblazer Award" recipient.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric D. Wong, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, has been selected by the Asian Pacific American Lawyers Association of New Jersey (APALA-NJ) as its 2025 "Trailblazer Award" recipient. The award will be presented at the organization's 26th Annual Gala held Sept. 11 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown.

Founded in 1985 and incorporated in 1993, APALA-NJ is the largest specialty bar association that collectively represents the interests of Asian and Pacific American lawyers in the state of New Jersey. Wong is a longtime member of APALA-NJ and previously served on the executive board and board of directors.

"We are very proud of this well-deserved recognition. Eric's dedication to the legal profession and community is inspirational to all those around him," New Jersey office Co-Managing Shareholders David Jay and David W. Oppenheim said in a joint statement. "We congratulate Eric on this prestigious honor and wish him continued success."

Wong is a trial lawyer with deep experience in complex commercial litigation and class action disputes. He represents businesses of all sizes, including those in the pharmaceutical, technology, telecommunications, and retail sectors, in state and federal courts nationwide, as well as in various arbitration forums. Additionally, Wong serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig New Jersey's Engagement, Culture & Opportunity committee, assisting in the development and execution of informative programming for attorneys and clients while collaborating with affinity bar group organizations. Wong has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for his commercial litigation practice and was named a 2023 "Diverse Attorney of the Year" by the New Jersey Law Journal.

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients in the areas of complex commercial and class action litigation; construction law; corporate; franchise & distribution; immigration & compliance; intellectual property & technology; labor & employment; pharmaceutical, medical device & health care litigation; private wealth services; product liability & mass torts; restructuring & special situations; real estate; tax; and white collar defense & investigations. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

