Greenberg Traurig's Erica L. Okerberg Honored by Global Gaming Women

"It's a privilege to be involved with the amazing women who lead GGW and to observe the foundational and higher-level educational and training opportunities they provide," said Okerberg. Tweet this

"It's a privilege to be involved with the amazing women who lead GGW and to observe the foundational and higher-level educational and training opportunities they provide," said Okerberg, who has been involved with the group for several years. "Given the many fantastic women deserving of recognition for their contributions, I am honored to receive a Patricia Becker Pay It Forward Award this year. Because of my esteem for the organization and its leaders, this recognition is truly special me."

In addition to her busy legal practice, Okerberg takes great pride in being active in the Southern Nevada community. She serves on the Executive Committee of the Gaming Law Section of the Nevada Bar, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law's Gaming Law Advisory Board, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Advisory Council, and the UNLV Gaming Law Journal Alumni Advisory Board. Additionally, Okerberg is an editor of the Nevada Gaming Lawyer and was an editor of the Second Edition of the Nevada Gaming Law Index.

As gaming continues to evolve and expand to meet the demands of new generations and incorporate new technology, Okerberg's knowledge and background make her particularly well-suited to guide the gaming industry – in Nevada and across the United States – on casino gaming, sports wagering, social gaming, e-gaming, new gaming technology, and contemporary promotional offerings. She provides legal counsel with a business focus to gaming clients to help them achieve their targets. This blend of business and legal experience helps Okerberg keep clients informed about evolving laws, regulatory issues, and trends, while also identifying potential opportunities across the ever-changing business and legal landscapes.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Group focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas Office: Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas attorneys counsel clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig