Greenberg Traurig's Erica L. Okerberg, Steven Bainbridge to Speak at 2025 International Gaming Summit

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Erica L. Okerberg and Steven Bainbridge will speak at the 42nd annual International Gaming Summit in Berlin June 9-12.

BERLIN, Germany, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Erica L. Okerberg and Steven Bainbridge will speak at the 42nd annual International Gaming Summit in Berlin June 9-12. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event, which is hosted by the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA).

Okerberg will moderate the panel, "Beyond the Bets: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Challenges in Gambling and Strengthening AML Frameworks" June 10. Bainbridge will speak on the panel "Emerging Sports Betting Conflicts of Interest and Challenges" June 12.

Okerberg, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Gaming Practice, focuses her practice on gaming law and promotional law. She has deep experience handling complex gaming licensing, operational, and regulatory matters for U.S. and international clients. Okerberg represents land-based and online casino companies, sports wagering operators, private equity funds and investors, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as other companies providing services to the gaming industry. She also has wide-ranging experience with analyzing and structuring social games, skill-based contests, and sweepstakes. In addition to the Gaming Practice, Okerberg is a member of the firm's Marketing, Advertising, Sweepstakes & Promotions Law Practice and regularly counsels clients on promotional matters, including advertising claims, charitable promotions, and cause-related marketing. She is based in the firm's Las Vegas office.

Bainbridge, co-chair of the firm's Sports Business Industry Group, has deep experience in the sports sector, advising clients on matters including governance issues, athlete endorsement agreements, player contracts, regulatory issues, broadcasting, anti-ambush marketing strategies, merchandising and licensing regulations and agreements, disciplinary issues, and sports-specific venue management agreements. He advises clients, including foreign law firms, corporate entities, government bodies, individuals, and institutions related to sports including motorsports, horseracing, triathlons, mixed martial arts (MMA), rugby and football, cycling, golf, tennis, cricket, and others. Bainbridge also has experience advising on matters related to broadcasting rights and sponsorship contracts in connection with FIFA World Cups, X-Games, PGA tour sponsorships, videogame licensing, and stadium naming rights deals. He is based in the firm's United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia locations.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

