Greenberg Traurig's Erica Okerberg Chosen by iGB for Most Influential Women 2024 List

Erica L. Okerberg, vice chair of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Gaming Practice, has been named to the iGaming Business (iGB) Most Influential Women 2024 list.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erica L. Okerberg, vice chair of law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Gaming Practice, has been named to the iGaming Business (iGB) Most Influential Women 2024 list.

The international accolade recognizes key women in gaming who have affected change and influenced the industry. iGB is a global editorial publication covering business news in the gaming sector.

"I love seeing women's successes highlighted in an industry where we are building presence and leadership. Reading about other women succeed in their business endeavors promotes gender diversity, creates bonds and strengthens our culture, and inspires future women leaders," Okerberg told the publication. "This visibility can build more opportunities and showcase the value women bring to the industry."

Okerberg, based in the firm's Las Vegas office, focuses her practice on gaming law and promotional law. She has deep experience handling complex gaming licensing, operational, and regulatory matters for U.S. and international clients. Okerberg represents land-based and online casino companies, sports wagering operators, private equity funds and investors, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as other companies providing services to the gaming industry. She also has wide-ranging experience with analyzing and structuring social games, skill-based contests, and sweepstakes. In addition to the Gaming Practice, Okerberg is a member of the firm's Marketing, Advertising, Sweepstakes & Promotions Law Practice and regularly counsels clients on promotional matters, including advertising claims, charitable promotions, and cause-related marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Gaming Practice focuses not only on casino operations, but also addresses lotteries, pari-mutuel wagering, charitable gaming, tribal gaming, and internet gaming, where permitted by law. Members of the practice have varied backgrounds and are located throughout the firm's offices, allowing them to assist gaming clients in this highly regulated industry across multiple U.S. jurisdictions and internationally. The practice's focus includes the representation of casino owners, operators and executives, gaming manufacturers and suppliers, private equity firms, and investment banks on gaming related matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP