Greenberg Traurig's Erica Okerberg Makes the Vegas Inc 40 Under 40 List

Vegas Inc previously ranked Okerberg as a top gaming lawyer. Both her practice and community involvement have been recognized throughout the legal community and the gaming industry. Okerberg was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Gaming Law in Las Vegas by Best Lawyers in 2023 and is listed in Chambers USA for Gaming & Licensing. She is actively involved in Global Gaming Women (GGW), a Las Vegas-based organization that provides networking, mentoring, and educational programs to help women develop careers throughout the gaming industry; she received GGW's Patricia Becker Pay It Forward Award in 2023.

"It is an honor to be chosen, along with brilliant Las Vegas leaders, for my work in the community and in gaming law," Okerberg said. "I'd like to congratulate all the others in my cohort as we all pull together to make our beloved city into a thriving, inclusive, and prosperous metropolis."

Okerberg focuses her legal practice on gaming law and promotional law. She has deep experience handling complex gaming licensing, operational, and regulatory matters for U.S. and international clients. Okerberg represents land-based and online casino companies, sports wagering operators, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as other companies providing services to the gaming industry. She also has wide-ranging experience with analyzing and structuring social games, skill-based contests, and sweepstakes. Okerberg is a member of the firm's Marketing, Advertising, Sweepstakes & Promotions Law Practice and regularly counsels clients on promotional matters, including advertising claims, charitable promotions, and cause-related marketing.

