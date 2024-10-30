Greenberg Traurig's Erick Hernández Gallego Collaborates in ICC report, 'Putting the Circular Economy in Motion: From Barriers to Opportunities'

Erick Hernández Gallego, co-chair of the Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Mexico City Environmental Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, collaborated with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and global management firm EY on the publication of the report "Putting the Circular Economy in Motion: From Barriers to Opportunities."

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erick Hernández Gallego, co-chair of the Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Mexico City Environmental Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, collaborated with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and global management firm EY on the publication of the report "Putting the Circular Economy in Motion: From Barriers to Opportunities." Hernández Gallego is co-chair of the ICC's Circular Economy Global Working Group, as well as VP of the Environmental Commission of the ICC Mexico.

This report highlights the obstacles companies may face adopting circular business models, which have the potential to generate environmental, reputational, and financial benefits, and calls for the revision and harmonization of regulations to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable and resource-efficient economy.

The circular economy seeks to maximize resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact through the continuous use, reuse, and recycling of materials. However, the study concludes that current regulatory frameworks are not adequate to implement these approaches on a large scale due to inconsistencies in national environmental laws, which are still based on linear production and consumption models.

The ICC acts as the representative of more than 45 million businesses in over 170 countries. Its mission is to ensure that businesses work effectively for everyone, everywhere, at any time. Through a combination of advocacy, solutions development, and rulemaking, ICC drives international trade, encourages corporate responsibility, and promotes a global approach to regulation, as well as offering market-leading dispute resolution services.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, tax, international trade, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

