Greenberg Traurig's Erick Hernández Gallego Named 'Lexology Legal Influencer'

Erick Hernández Gallego, co-chair of the Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Mexico City Environmental Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a Q1 "Lexology Legal Influencer" for Infrastructure – Central and South America for the third consecutive year.

MEXICO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erick Hernández Gallego, co-chair of the Mexico City Energy & Natural Resources Practice and chair of the Mexico City Environmental Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named a Q1 "Lexology Legal Influencer" for Infrastructure – Central and South America for the third consecutive year.

"Lexology Legal Influencers" are considered experts by Lexology and firms are chosen through its proprietary scoring system that considers the number of reads and the LexScore of each article per quarter.

Lexology is a comprehensive source for international legal updates, analysis, and insights, according to its website. The publication identifies top leaders in their fields for their insightful legal analysis on a quarterly basis. The leaders are determined by audience responses to their articles, including how many readers view them as well as user determined rankings.

Hernández Gallego focuses his practice on environmental, energy, ESG, real estate, administrative litigation, food, beverage & agribusiness, mining, and regulatory matters. With over 20 years of experience, he represents domestic and international clients in the industrial sector, in several matters related to renewables, liquefied natural gas, oil and gas, energy litigation, energy transactions, electric energy tenders, and hydrocarbons tender procedures, among others. He has deep experience in water law, carbon, land use, urban development, corporate environmental regularization, environmental impact and risk matters, financing of green projects, soil contamination, and emissions reductions and climate change, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 60 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, tax, international trade, privacy, energy, tax and administrative litigation, civil and commercial litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, 2128016983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig