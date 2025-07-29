Greenberg Traurig's Erik W. Snipas Named a 2025 Long Island Business News '40 Under 40' Award Recipient

Erik W. Snipas has been selected as a 2025 Long Island Business News '40 Under 40' award recipient.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. , July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erik W. Snipas, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Long Island Land Use Practice, has been selected as a 2025 Long Island Business News '40 Under 40' award recipient.

According to the organization, the annual awards program recognizes "Long Island professionals under the age of 40 who are distinguishing themselves in business, government, education and the nonprofit sector" by demonstrating career success, mentorship, and community engagement. The honorees will be celebrated at an awards event Sept. 30 at Crest Hollow County Club in Woodbury.

Serving as a trusted advisor for a wide array of clients, Snipas focuses his practice on land use and zoning matters; industrial development agency and municipal benefits and government incentives; and environmental, municipal, and real estate law. He also possesses deep experience seeking variances, change of use and special use permits, site plan approvals, and subdivisions for clients. Outside of land use and zoning matters, he handles various litigation cases including Article 78 proceedings challenging board determinations and representation of entities charged with code violations in district court.

Beyond his practice and professional achievements, Snipas demonstrates his commitment to the Long Island community as a member of the Village of Lloyd Harbor's Board of Zoning Appeals, an alternate on the Planning Board for the Village of Lloyd Harbor, and as co-vice chair of the Municipal Law and Land Use Committee for the Nassau County Bar Association. He has been included on The Best Lawyers in America "Ones to Watch" list for Land Use & Zoning Law since 2024 and has been recognized in Super Lawyers magazine on the New York Metro "Rising Stars" list since 2020.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Christina O'Shea, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6730, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP