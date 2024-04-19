Greenberg Traurig's Ernest LaMont Greer and Patrice Greer Honored at Atlanta History Center's 38th Annual Swan House Ball

Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Patrice Greer, president of Creative Concourse Concepts, will be honored by the Atlanta History Center (AHC) at its 38th Annual Swan House Ball April 20.

ATLANTA, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Patrice Greer, president of Creative Concourse Concepts, will be honored by the Atlanta History Center (AHC) at its 38th Annual Swan House Ball April 20. The Swan House Ball brings together Atlanta's business, community, and social leaders to raise funds for the center's annual operations and its award-winning educational programs.

"Ernest and Patrice are two of the most charitable and impactful people in Atlanta, helping to improve the city for those who live and work here, and they have done so for decades," Greenberg Traurig Atlanta office Managing Shareholder Ted Blum said. "They use their voices and roles in the community not only to create awareness but also to drive action leading to real impact. They embody the spirit of how serving the community can improve outcomes across multiple facets of life in Atlanta."

The AHC calls the Greers "pillars within our community, each embodying a blend of professional excellence and civic engagement that enriches Atlanta's cultural and business landscapes."

This honor follows significant recent recognitions for Ernest Greer, including receiving the Anti-Defamation League Southeast Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, being inducted into the 2022 Junior Achievement Atlanta Business Hall of Fame, receiving the 2021 Legacy Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, and being named 2021 CEO of the Year by The Atlanta Business League. He is a former AHC board chair.

"During more than three decades of marriage, Patrice and I have created an enviable partnership, not just in our personal lives, along with our daughters and now granddaughter, but also in our commitment to the Atlanta community," Ernest Greer said. "Atlanta has given us a great deal, and we are extremely grateful that we can share our success in a way that positively impacts many critical aspects of life here. We are humbled by and appreciative of this honor from the AHC and understand the responsibility of having the ability to empower and inspire our beloved city."

As co-president of one of the largest law firms in the United States and globally, Ernest Greer is likely the highest-ranking African American attorney in Big Law. At the firm, his strategic acumen has been instrumental in shaping its growth to more than 2,750 lawyers in 47 locations worldwide, bringing to it an ethos of collaborative and enthusiastic client service, legal excellence, and a winning mentality. His leadership extends beyond the firm, having served as the first lawyer to chair the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 2014 and contributing to boards across a spectrum of civic and legal organizations, including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and Equal Justice Works. Ernest Greer's commitment to community and professional development is further evidenced by his involvement with the Buckhead Coalition, among other key Atlanta organizations. A 2004 graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Ernest Greer is regularly feted by peer organizations and legal publications for his contributions and achievements.

After a 20-year career in commercial real estate and strategic planning, Patrice Greer founded Creative Concourse Concepts, LLC, a successful airport concession retail business with stores in both the Atlanta and Savannah airports. She serves on the Grady Foundation Board and has also served on the boards of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, Trinity School, Atlanta Ballet, Zoo Atlanta, Junior League of Atlanta, Alliance Theater, nsoro Foundation, Southeast Energy Assistance, and Fulton County Arts Council. Patrice Greer has chaired many of the city's important fundraisers, including galas for Grady Hospital, Families First, Atlanta Ballet, and the AHC. A graduate of Leadership Atlanta in 2003, Patrice Greer has held significant roles in the Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., the Dogwood City Chapter of the Links, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo-Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP