Greenberg Traurig's Ernest LaMont Greer Honored on Georgia Trend 'Georgia 500' List

For a second consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer was honored as one of Georgia's most influential leaders on the Georgia Trend "Georgia 500" list.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a second consecutive year, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer was honored as one of Georgia's most influential leaders on the Georgia Trend "Georgia 500" list. In its feature of the 2023 honorees, Georgia Trend describes Greer as "an impactful business and civic leader and decorated attorney who is committed to a life of significance on behalf of clients, the legal profession and the larger Atlanta community." The list recognizes people "driving Georgia's economy to newer heights year after year," according to the publication.

"As a lawyer, it is my responsibility to create opportunities and inspire others to excellence, setting an example by serving and supporting organizations doing the heavy lifting; using their success as a starting point, not the goal," Greer told Georgia Trend.

In his role as Greenberg Traurig co-president, Greer has a key role in the strategic direction of the global law firm and in its day-to-day operations, including shaping the firm's brand as a collaborative law firm providing high-quality legal work and service to clients and across communities. Often recognized for his approach to business, mentorship, diversity, and philanthropic efforts, Greer is also chairperson of the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Georgia Trend is a state-wide business publication that covers trends in Georgia business, politics, and economics.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, 212.801.2131, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig