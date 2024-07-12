Greenberg Traurig's Eun Sang Hwang Recognized in Who's Who Legal: South Korea

Eun Sang Hwang, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Capital Markets Practice in Seoul, was named in the 2024 edition of Who's Who Legal: South Korea as a recommended practitioner in the area of Capital Markets.

SEOUL, South Korea , July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eun Sang Hwang, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Capital Markets Practice in Seoul, was named in the 2024 edition of Who's Who Legal: South Korea as a recommended practitioner in the area of Capital Markets.

Eun Sang is noted for earning "widespread endorsements from market observers with his 'expertise in cross-border capital markets transactions.'"

The published guide is the result of months of market research and features the top lawyers across a range of practice areas in South Korea, according to the publication. Recommended individuals are considered leaders in their field, and fewer than half of individuals considered are selected.

Eun Sang's practice focuses on capital markets transactions. He has wide-ranging experience in representing issuers and underwriters in U.S. SEC-registered and -unregistered securities offerings by U.S. domestic and foreign private issuers on a standalone basis or pursuant to a shelf or medium-term note program. Eun Sang also has experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other corporate matters.

