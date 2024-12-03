Greenberg Traurig's Galit Kierkut Interviews Law Professor for NAWL Podcast: Antisemitism on College Campuses

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Galit Kierkut interviewed Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center Director Professor Samuel Levine regarding the rise of antisemitism on university and law school campuses and its impact on Jewish communities across the United States in a recent National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) podcast episode.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Galit Kierkut interviewed Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center Director Professor Samuel Levine regarding the rise of antisemitism on university and law school campuses and its impact on Jewish communities across the United States in a recent National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) podcast episode.

Kierkut is a long-time active member of NAWL, currently serving on NAWL's Engagement and Membership Committee. She has previously co-chaired the ERA Subcommittee of the Advocacy Committee and has been a member of the planning committees for both NAWL's Annual and Mid-Year Meetings

Recorded in the summer of 2024, the episode delves into the challenges faced by Jewish students and faculty amidst rising antisemitic incidents on campus. Professor Levine provides an in-depth analysis of campus protests, community safety, and the critical importance of staying informed and vigilant against antisemitism. Levine discussed how a call from a German non-Jewish student at Columbia Law School expressing alarm at how her Jewish classmates were being treated, which seemed to her to be too similar to what she had learned about her own country's history, prompted him to start a series of webinars on campus antisemitism.

"Throughout my career, I have always believed that it is very important for women's bar associations such as NAWL and other bar associations to stand for justice and speak out on antisemitism as well as all forms of hate," Kierkut said. "We need to have meaningful conversations about these issues to gain insight from diverse viewpoints and avoid isolating ourselves in echo chambers."

Recognized for her leadership and advocacy for women in the legal profession, Kierkut has received numerous honors, including an award from the New Jersey Commission on Professionalism in the Law in partnership with the New Jersey Women Lawyers Association. A past president of the NJWLA, she currently chairs the Trial Practices Committee of the Employment Section's Executive Committee for the New Jersey State Bar Association.

Kierkut is a seasoned litigator and trusted advisor to national and international clients across industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, financial services, hospitality, and health care. As a key member of Greenberg Traurig's Israel Practice, Kierkut provides employment counsel to Israeli startups and growth-stage clients navigating their U.S. operations.

