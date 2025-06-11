Greenberg Traurig's Giuliano Apadula Selected for 2025 'Pennsylvania Forty Under 40' List

Giuliano Apadula, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, has been named to the 2025 City & State Pennsylvania "Forty Under 40" list.

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Giuliano Apadula, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, has been named to the 2025 City & State Pennsylvania "Forty Under 40" list. This annual honor recognizes the "the next generation of rising stars" under the age of 40, providing an overview of some of the rising leaders across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"Giuliano's recognition as one of Pennsylvania's top young leaders is a testament to his exceptional legal excellence and commitment to client service," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "We are proud to see his work acknowledged by City & State Pennsylvania."

Apadula focuses his practice on evaluating, managing, and mitigating large-scale environmental risks for the acquisition, sale, development, and financing of real estate and businesses nationwide. He employs a pragmatic approach in counseling clients on environmental issues by evaluating the business impact of each issue and crafting bespoke strategies, including contractually allocating and insuring environmental liability.

Apadula negotiates, structures and drafts environmental insurance programs and complex agreements that form the basis of the risk transfer process. He manages environmental diligence and environmental obstacles for real estate and corporate merger and acquisition transactions, and he negotiates the placement of equity and debt for projects that would otherwise struggle because of onerous environmental liabilities.

The magazine will celebrate members of its "Pennsylvania Forty Under 40" list at a reception held June 26 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, featuring remarks by Akbar Houssain, Pennsylvania secretary of policy & planning, and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128016983, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP