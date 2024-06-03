Greenberg Traurig's Glenn Newman to Speak on Responsible Person Liability Webinar

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Glenn Newman, project attorney in the firm's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice, will speak on the New York City Bar Continuing Legal Education program webinar panel titled "Responsible Person Liability Under State and Federal Tax Law" June 11.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Glenn Newman, project attorney in the firm's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice, will speak on the New York City Bar Continuing Legal Education program webinar panel titled "Responsible Person Liability Under State and Federal Tax Law" June 11.

According to the New York City Bar, this program will inform attorneys about various situations in which owners, directors, officers, and employees of businesses may be personally responsible for business taxes. The panel will discuss the various taxes and situations in which liability could arise and how to resolve the situation in the most effective manner.

Newman handles tax planning and controversy matters involving state and local taxes, including personal income tax, corporate tax, sales tax, and real property transfer taxes, as well as real estate tax and incentive programs. His practice includes handing audits and litigation involving income tax, including residency matters, sales and use tax, hotel taxes, and real estate transfer taxes in New York and other states.

