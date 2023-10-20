Greenberg Traurig's Global Immigration & Compliance Practice Presents Lunch-and-Learn Business Immigration Seminar Series

On Nov. 2., Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Immigration & Compliance Practice will launch a live lunch-and-learn series on emerging trends impacting investors and employers. Immigration & Compliance, Tax, Financial Regulatory & Compliance, and Labor & Employment Practice attorneys will continue the series throughout 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Nov. 2., Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Immigration & Compliance Practice will launch a live lunch-and-learn series on emerging trends impacting investors and employers. Immigration & Compliance, Tax, Financial Regulatory & Compliance, and Labor & Employment Practice attorneys will continue the series throughout 2024.

The events will discuss legal and compliance updates, drawing on the knowledge of firm attorneys from across relevant practices. All sessions are from noon to 2 p.m., include lunch, and will be held at the firm's New York office at One Vanderbilt Avenue.

On Nov. 2, Global Immigration & Compliance Practice Co-Chair Kate Kalmykov, Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice Co-Chair William B. Mack, and America EB-5 Visa CEO Marko Issever will discuss selecting an EB-5 investment project and targeted opportunities with a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. They also will discuss applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, immigration laws, due diligence considerations, and more.

On Dec. 5, Kalmykov, Global Tax Practice Co-Chair Barbara T. Kaplan, and Private Wealth Services Shareholder Marc Selden will discuss tax planning strategies for high-net-worth individuals as part of their international pre-residency checklist. The presenters will address common challenges and missteps for those approaching the immigration process as well as for those who already hold permanent resident status.

On Jan. 9, 2024, Kalmykov and Immigration & Compliance Shareholder Nataliya Rymer will discuss the intricacies of the H-1B lottery and filing process.

On Jan. 18, 2024, Kalmykov and Rymer will discuss alternative work visa options for candidates not selected in the H-1B lottery. This session will focus on STEM OPT extensions, E-2 treaty investor visas, O-1 extraordinary ability visas, L-1a multinational manager and executive visas, and L-1B specialized knowledge visas, as well as discuss cap-exempt H-1Bs.

In February 2024, Kalmykov and Labor & Employment Group Shareholder Galit Kierkut will delve into legal issues at the intersection of employment and immigration laws, highlighting updates and trends in the New Year.

