Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice Achieves Top Ranking in Chambers USA 2024 Guide

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Contracts Practice has been recognized as "Band 1 - Government Contracts: Highly Regarded" in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide.

This is the first time the firm's Government Contracts Practice has achieved a Band 1 national ranking by Chambers for Government Contracts.

In addition to the practice recognition, Chambers individually ranked Government Contracts Co-Chairs Jeffery M. Chiow and Jennifer S. Zucker, as well as Shareholder Mike Schaengold.

"We are thrilled that our team has been recognized for the top level service we provide to clients facing the unique complexities of government contracting," Chiow and Zucker said. "We have built upon our reputation for excellent client service with key hires and by developing capabilities in aerospace, space, cyber, and other key sectors. Our specific strengths in cyber, supply chain, and national security issues sets us apart. Chambers specifically recognized our support of clients in the defense sector, which includes companies focused on aerospace, space, and national security. This prestigious recognition validates our team's hard work."

Chambers and Partners conducts research, including thousands of interviews with clients and lawyers, to identify and rank the world's best lawyers and law firms based on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice helps companies navigate the highly regulated acquisition and compliance processes of federal, state, local, and foreign governments. The firm's attorneys and governmental affairs professionals assist both experienced contractors and newcomers with a broad array of issues. The practice also focuses on meeting the transactional and U.S. regulatory needs of clients in the commercial, defense, aerospace, information technology, telecommunications, medical and health care, and other high-tech sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

