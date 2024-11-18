Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice Named Among Top 5 on City & State's 2024 'Top 50 New York State Lobbyists' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York Government Law & Policy Practice is named among the top five on City & State's 2024 "Top 50 New York State Lobbyists" list.

According to the publication, the annual list highlights the "highest grossing government relations firms in New York based solely on 2023 lobbying compensation, as reported to the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government and current as of mid-October." Greenberg Traurig is ranked number four overall on the list.

City & State's Top 50 Lobbyists profile noted Greenberg Traurig's biggest achievements, including working with the Real Estate Board of New York, the state Legislature, and the governor to negotiate a housing package within the confines of the State budget; its representation of the city of Rochester and Mayor Malik Evans as legislative counsel - working with their state delegation to help secure funding and pass legislation necessary to address the needs of the city; and securing additional funding for food pantries on behalf of a client, Catholic Charities, among other notable representations.

Greenberg Traurig's New York Government Law & Policy team is a well-respected, on the ground team of more than 35 government affairs professionals located throughout the state in New York City and Albany, Long Island, and Westchester County, who are complemented by a national practice in a number of key markets and capitals across the United States who work cooperatively with the federal practice in Washington, D.C.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was named a "Finalist" for Government Relations/Lobbying for the 2024 National Law Journals Legal Awards.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

