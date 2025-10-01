Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice Named Among Top 5 on City & State's 2025 'Top 50 New York Lobbyists' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York Government Law & Policy Practice is named among the top five on City & State's 2025 "Top 50 New York Lobbyists" list.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New York Government Law & Policy Practice is named among the top five on City & State's 2025 "Top 50 New York Lobbyists" list.

According to the publication, the annual list ranks the firms "based on 2024 lobbying compensation reported to the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government." Greenberg Traurig is ranked No. 4 overall on the list.

City & State's Top 50 Lobbyists profile noted Greenberg Traurig's biggest achievements, including securing $20 million in funding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New York/New Jersey, successfully advancing the Greek Orthodox bill to amend the New York Religious Corporations Law — adding the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese to the list of hierarchical churches exempt from notifying the attorney general when seeking court approval to mortgage, lease, or sell property — and supporting the renewal of the Relocation and Employment Assistance Program (REAP). Additionally, select team members provided strategic representation to Dorcey Applyrs, Sean Ryan, and Sharon Owens, winners of the Democratic primaries for mayor in Albany, Buffalo, and Syracuse, respectively.

Greenberg Traurig's New York Government Law & Policy team is a well-respected, on-the-ground team of more than 35 government affairs professionals located throughout the state in New York City, Albany, Long Island, and Westchester County, who are complemented by a national practice in a number of key markets and capitals across the United States who work cooperatively with the federal practice in Washington, D.C. The New York team includes:

Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of the Health Care & FDA Practice, administrative shareholder of the Albany office, and chair of the Albany office Health Care & FDA Practice

Michael A. Berlin, shareholder

Jonathan L. Bing, shareholder

Lynelle K. Bosworth, shareholder

Caroline Brancatella, of counsel

Deirdre A. Carson, shareholder

Quinn Caruthers, director

Christopher A. Cernik, shareholder

Nicola T. Coleman, of counsel

Cathryn O. Crummey, associate

Allison L. Curreri, of counsel

Daniel G. Egers, shareholder

Mark Furnish, of counsel

Elizabeth Colombo Garvey, shareholder

Christopher J. Del Giudice, director

Henry M. Greenberg, shareholder

Ellen M. Gustafson, of counsel

Robert M. Harding, shareholder

Eileen M. Hayes, shareholder

Nick Hockens, shareholder

Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of the Albany office and co-chair of the Government Law & Policy Practice

Todd Kaminsky, shareholder

Zackary D. Knaub, shareholder

Bari J. Love, associate

Pamela A. Madeiros. shareholder

John L. Mascialino, chair of the New York City Government Law & Policy Practice

Jane E. McLaughlin, of counsel

Michael J. Murphy, shareholder

Samir NeJame, chair, New York Government Law & Policy Practice

Joshua L. Oppenheimer, shareholder

Jeshica Patel, associate

Jane M. Preston, senior director

Jorge Rivera-Agosto, associate

Steven C. Russo, co-chair of the firm's Environmental Practice and chair of the New York Environmental Practice

Elizabeth Corliss Sacco, of counsel

Doreen U. Saia, chair of the Albany office's Energy & Natural Resources Practice

Jay A. Segal, shareholder

Deborah L. Stevens, director

Edward C. Wallace, New York office co-chair

Michael Zoltan, associate

