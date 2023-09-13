Greenberg Traurig's Gregory K. Lawrence to Present at the FIA Forum: Commodities 2023

Gregory K. Lawrence, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present at the Futures Industry Association (FIA) Forum: Commodities 2023 Sept. 13.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory K. Lawrence, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present at the Futures Industry Association (FIA) Forum: Commodities 2023 Sept. 13. Lawrence will speak on the "Trade Surveillance" panel and will discuss how to design and implement effective trade surveillance and compliance programs for trading firms that operate in physical and financial markets.

Lawrence focuses his practice on the electricity and natural gas industries. He is experienced appearing before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and multiple state utility commissions regarding regulatory proceedings, compliance and enforcement, capacity and energy market structure, transactions and negotiations, asset transfers, and governmental affairs. His clients include funds and financial institutions, marketers, traders, renewable and other project developers, energy storage and demand response assets, municipal and investor-owned utilities, and large energy consumers.

Recognized as a leading energy and electricity lawyer by Chambers USA, Lawrence is a frequent speaker at energy industry conferences and a contributor to a wide range of publications, including The Electricity Journal, Electric Light & Power, Energy Risk, Bloomberg Law Reports, Project Finance International, Corporate Counsel, Windpower Engineering, and EnergyLaw 360. He also authored a quarterly column in Electric Energy T&D Magazine and "Rationalizing Supply with Demand: Electricity Demand Response in U.S. Wholesale Electricity Markets," a book chapter in U.S. Law and Taxation.

FIA's forums bring together members to discuss regulatory developments, operational issues and major trends that help shape FIA's agenda for serving its members and the wider industry.

