Greenberg Traurig's Gregory R. Daddario Named a 2024 Massachusetts 'Go To' Lawyer for Business Transactions

BOSTON , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory R. Daddario, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2024 "Go To" Lawyer for Business Transactions by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Daddario and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Feb. 26 edition.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"This recognition is a testament to Greg's exceptional corporate transactional experience and his commitment to delivering outstanding legal services," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "We congratulate Greg on this well-deserved honor."

Daddario focuses his practice on complex mergers and acquisitions transactions, financing transactions, joint ventures, and corporate governance matters in the energy sector. He advises private equity firms, investors, developers, and project sponsors on a wide range of transactions with a particular focus on the renewable energy space, including solar, wind, and battery storage. In connection with these transactions, Daddario advises his clients on tax equity, real estate, environmental, interconnection, procurement, and construction and transmission issues.

