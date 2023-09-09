Greenberg Traurig's Gregory S. Bombard and Jordan D. Grotzinger to Speak at Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference

Gregory S. Bombard and Jordan D. Grotzinger, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Trade Secrets Practice, will speak at the 2023 Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference Sept. 19-20 in Boston.

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory S. Bombard and Jordan D. Grotzinger, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Trade Secrets Practice, will speak at the 2023 Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference Sept. 19-20 in Boston.

Bombard will speak on the panel "Legislative Update: Defend Trade Secret Act on the Protection of Innovation in the U.S. and Competition Landscape" Sept. 19 at 9:15 a.m. The panelists will discuss federal and state statutes and provide insight on the laws that govern trade secrets in the United States.

Grotzinger will speak on the panel "Trade Secret Litigation Strategy: Prosecute a Trade Secret Claim & Defend Against Allegations of Misappropriation" Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. The panelists will discuss the ins and outs of trade secret litigations, including how a case begins, motions for dismissal, prosecution, potential for DOJ involvement, and more.

A shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, Bombard is a trial lawyer whose practice focuses on trade secret litigation. He also handles other intellectual property (IP) litigation and complex commercial disputes. His trade secret clients are primarily in high tech industries, including biotech, medical devices, software, robotics, fintech, and manufacturing. Bombard is an author of the American Bar Association (ABA)'s Guide to Protecting and Litigating Trade Secrets (2nd Ed.) and co-chairs the ABA's Trade Secret Litigation Subcommittee.

A shareholder in the firm's Los Angeles office, Grotzinger is co-chair of the Los Angeles Litigation Practice and a business trial lawyer who focuses his practice on trade secret law, entertainment litigation, FinTech and financial services litigation, and consumer class action defense. He represents companies across various industries in trade secret cases and has represented some of the most significant entertainment and media companies in high-profile litigation. Additionally, Grotzinger founded and hosts Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, the most streamed podcast on trade secret law, offering monthly updates and takeaways on the latest developments and trends in this area.

About Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secrets & Employee Mobility team consists of more than 100 multidisciplinary team members and has been nationally recognized as one of the top trade secret practices in The Legal 500 United States since 2012. We represent clients in multiple industries and jurisdictions, at the state and federal level, and are experienced in virtually all aspects of investigating and litigating trade secret matters, as well as audits and restrictive covenant enforcement actions. Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast strives to offer business leaders, in-house counsel, and entrepreneurs an easily digestible and quick analysis of the most current developments in trade secret law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

