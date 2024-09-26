Greenberg Traurig's Gregory S. Bombard Speaks at 2024 IPO Annual Meeting

Gregory S. Bombard, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, spoke at the 2024 Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) Annual Meeting as a panelist on "Talking Trade Secrets with Business Clients."

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory S. Bombard, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, spoke at the 2024 Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) Annual Meeting as a panelist on "Talking Trade Secrets with Business Clients." The annual meeting was held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, Sept. 23-24. Bombard was joined by IP professionals from around the world to discuss strategies, trends, and best practices.

Bombard, based in the firm's Boston office, is a trial lawyer focusing on trade secret litigation, business torts, and other complex commercial disputes. He represents pharmaceutical, technology, and manufacturing companies in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings throughout the United States. Bombard regularly represents both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret cases and related claims. He is a frequent writer and speaker on trade secret law and is the co-author of the book Protecting and Litigating Trade Secrets (2nd Ed.), published by the American Bar Association.

Established in 1972, IPO is an international trade association representing a "big tent" of diverse companies, law firms, service providers, and individuals in all industries and fields of technology that own, or are interested in, IP rights. IPO membership includes over 450 organizations and spans over 30 countries. The annual conference offers a mix of educational programs featuring leaders in the IP industry, committee meetings, networking opportunities, sponsors, exhibitors, and more.

