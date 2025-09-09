Greenberg Traurig's Gregory S. Schwartz Honored with MNAPABA 2025 Leadership Award

Gregory S. Schwartz has been honored with the 2025 Leadership Award by the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association (MNAPABA).

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory S. Schwartz, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, has been honored with the 2025 Leadership Award by the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association (MNAPABA). The award was presented at the MNAPABA Annual Gala held Sept. 4, recognizing Schwartz's outstanding contributions to the legal profession and the Asian Pacific American (APA) community.

The Leadership Award celebrates Schwartz's longstanding dedication to advancing the legal field and his influential role in supporting the APA community. MNAPABA highlighted his outstanding contributions in mentorship, pipeline development, and values-driven leadership as key factors in his selection.

A member of MNAPABA since 2012, Schwartz currently serves on its advisory board and is a past president of the organization.

Schwartz, a patent attorney and chemical engineer, is a member of the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. He advises on high-stakes patent matters with executive visibility, including litigation threats, freedom-to-operate, and enforcement strategies. Schwartz also leads global patent portfolio development, helping clients, from startups to multinationals, navigate competitive landscapes with strategic prosecution and portfolio positioning.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include corporate, finance, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and bankruptcy, litigation, appeals and legal issues, corporate trust and structured products litigation, white collar crime and investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property and technology, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

