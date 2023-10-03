Greenberg Traurig's Gregory S. Schwartz Receives NAPABA's 2023 Best Under 40 Award

Gregory S. Schwartz, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was recognized by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) as a 2023 Best Under 40 award recipient. Schwartz will be recognized at the 2023 NAPABA Convention in Indianapolis in November.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory S. Schwartz, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP'sMinneapolis office, was recognized by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) as a 2023 Best Under 40 award recipient. Schwartz will be recognized at the 2023 NAPABA Convention in Indianapolis in November.

According to NAPABA, the Best Under 40 award recipients are talented individuals within the Asian American Pacific Islander legal community under the age of 40 who have achieved prominence and distinction in their fields of endeavor and who have demonstrated a strong commitment to Asian American Pacific Islander civic or community affairs.

"It is an honor to be recognized by NAPABA with this award," Schwartz said. "I am proud to be an engaged member of an organization truly dedicated to optimal representation and influence of Asian American and Pacific Islander attorneys in every facet of the legal profession and beyond."

Schwartz has been a NAPABA member for more than 10 years and has served in multiple leadership roles. Additionally, he co-founded the organization's Asian American Adoptee Network, which gives Asian American adoptees the opportunity to come together and connect over a shared experience. Schwartz is also deeply involved with the Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association (MNAPABA), where he is currently an advisory board member and has served as president, vice president of sponsorships, and director of programs.

"We are proud of Greg's leadership in the community, particularly with his involvement in NAPABA. He is a great ambassador for Greenberg Traurig," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office.

A member of Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, Schwartz is a patent attorney and chemical engineer who counsels clients on the strategic development and procurement of patent portfolios. His practice includes drafting and prosecuting patent applications, developing global patent portfolios, and evaluating patentability, freedom-to-operate, infringement, and validity. He also performs due diligence assessments of transactions involving the acquisition and transfer of intellectual property rights.

About Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis Office: Established in 2019, Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office provides clients with an innovative, business-minded perspective along with strong location connections to business, industry, and government. The office's core capabilities include commodities and structured finance, restructuring and bankruptcy, corporate trust and structured products litigation, finance and financial services litigation, complex commercial litigation, white collar crime and internal investigations, products liability and mass torts, environmental litigation, intellectual property, corporate and M&A, tax, and agribusiness.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

