Greenberg Traurig's Gregory W. Herbert Joins Harbor House of Central Florida Board of Directors

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholder Gregory W. Herbert has been elected to the Harbor House of Central Florida's board of directors.

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholder Gregory W. Herbert has been elected to the Harbor House of Central Florida's board of directors.

Harbor House is the only certified domestic violence shelter serving Orange County, Florida, providing a safe haven and comprehensive support services to survivors and their children. The organization is committed to ending the cycle of domestic abuse across generations.

"I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected to join Harbor House's board of directors," Herbert said. "Harbor House is an amazing organization. It has played a vital and life-saving role in protecting survivors of domestic violence and empowering them to rebuild their lives. I am committed to supporting the organization's mission, helping ensure its continued success and doing my part to help raise awareness of and put an end to domestic violence in our community."

For over 30 years, Herbert, who is co-chair of the firm's Orlando Litigation Practice, has litigated, mediated, and counseled clients on intellectual property law matters, media/First Amendment law issues, entertainment law, and complex commercial litigation. He has been board certified as an intellectual property law expert by the Florida Bar since 2009, a distinction held by fewer than 1% of Florida attorneys. Herbert is also a Florida Supreme Court certified mediator for both state and federal court.

About Greenberg Traurig's Orlando Office: Greenberg Traurig's Orlando office, established in 1995, has become one of the largest law offices in Central Florida and a catalyst for business growth in the region. Our knowledge of the local business and governmental landscape coupled with access to the depth and breadth of our multidisciplinary global platform, allows us to serve business and governmental clients in numerous industry sectors, including commercial real estate, construction, data privacy and technology, education, entertainment, financial institutions, health care, hospitality, infrastructure, labor and employment, manufacturing, municipal finance, and retail. We provide legal advice and strategies for a variety of complex business and governmental needs. Working closely with our five other Florida offices to offer clients a wide-ranging seamless statewide representation, and with dozens of Greenberg Traurig offices in the United States and abroad, we provide clients with both local knowledge and a global reach. Staying true to our mission to help businesses start, grow, and thrive, our office is proud of its commitment to diversity, our clients, and the communities we serve.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Donna Dyson, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., +1 407.418.2345, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.