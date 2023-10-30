Greenberg Traurig's Gretchen N. Miller Receives DRI's 2023 Davis Carr Outstanding Committee Chair Award

Gretchen N. Miller, co-chair of the Products Liability & Mass Tort Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has received the Defense Research Institute's (DRI) 2023 Davis Carr Outstanding Committee Chair Award.

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gretchen N. Miller, co-chair of the Products Liability & Mass Tort Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has received the Defense Research Institute's (DRI) 2023 Davis Carr Outstanding Committee Chair Award. Miller is the first chair of the Products Liability Committee to receive the award. She was honored at the 2023 DRI Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX, Oct. 25-27.

DRI is the largest international membership organization of attorneys defending the interests of business and individuals in civil litigation, according to its website. It has 29 substantive committees whose focus is to develop ongoing and critical dialogue about areas of practice.

Active with DRI since 2003, Miller has served as chair of DRI's Products Liability Committee, one of the group's largest and most active committees with over 3,200 members, since 2021.

DRI's Davis Carr Outstanding Committee Chair Award celebrates and honors outstanding performance by state, local, and national defense organizations, DRI law firms, and individual members. The organization noted that Miller was chosen as a recipient for her professional contributions to, and achievements on behalf of, the defense bar and the civil justice system, along with her involvement in community and public service activities that have had a positive impact on society at large.

Miller focuses her practice on toxic tort, product liability, and class action litigation in state and federal courts. She is a trial lawyer with experience, both as first and second chair trial counsel, defending manufacturers against claims of product defect for industrial, automotive, and medical products on a national basis. As national counsel, Miller oversees products liability, toxic tort, and commercial litigation nationwide and counsel's clients on risk management strategies. She also has wide-ranging experience litigating complex and mass tort litigation, both in the products liability and toxic tort context.

In addition to her litigation practice, Miller counsel's manufacturers, distributors and retailers regarding product safety issues and regulatory compliance. Her practice includes counseling clients on compliance with federal and state regulations, including regulations enforced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and providing guidance with recalls and recall procedures.

About Greenberg Traurig's Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice: The Products Liability & Mass Torts Litigation Practice is an integral part of Greenberg Traurig's 600-plus member global Litigation Practice. The team is nationally recognized for its dynamic courtroom presence, responsiveness to clients, and deep subject matter knowledge. The practice recently won Law360's 2022 Practice Group of the Year Award for Products Liability. Additional recent recognitions include national rankings for "Product Liability & Mass Torts" from Chambers USA and for "Product Liability & Mass Torts Defense" from The Legal 500 United States; and a first-tier national ranking for "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants" from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig is recognized as a "Product Liability Litigation Leader" in the 2024 BTI Litigation Outlook, published by BTI Consulting Group.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

