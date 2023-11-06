Greenberg Traurig's Hank Greenberg to Moderate Conversation on Centuries of Courageous Action by Black Woman with Author Gloria Browne-Marshall

Greenberg Traurig Albany Shareholder Hank Greenberg, an experienced trial and appellate lawyer and past president of the New York State Bar Association, will moderate the New York State Writer's Institute Centuries of Courageous Action Conversation with Gloria Browne-Marshall Nov. 14 at the New York State Bar Association.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Albany Shareholder Hank Greenberg, an experienced trial and appellate lawyer and past president of the New York State Bar Association, will moderate the New York State Writer's Institute Centuries of Courageous Action Conversation with Gloria Browne-Marshall Nov. 14 at the New York State Bar Association.

The event, co-sponsored by Albany Law School, the New York State Bar Association, and the Historical Society of the New York Courts, will discuss Browne-Marshall's 2020 book, "She Took Justice: The Black Woman, Law, and Power – 1619 to 1969."

Browne-Marshall is a civil rights attorney, author, playwright, and professor of Constitutional Law at John Jay College (CUNY). Her newest book recounts centuries of courageous actions taken by Black women throughout history as they encounter gender oppression and racial prejudice.

Greenberg concentrates his practice on civil litigation, criminal and civil investigations, and regulatory and administrative law. As a former counsel to the New York State Attorney General, general counsel to a major New York State agency and federal prosecutor, he has handled numerous high-profile matters. Greenberg currently holds leadership positions on several professional committees and other bodies, including counsel to the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination. He also is a member of The American Law Institute, State Judicial Screening Committee, New York State Judicial Institute on Professionalism in the Law, and Advisory Group of the New York State and Federal Judicial Council. An active member of his community, he serves as vice chair of Statewide Programming for The Historical Society of the New York Courts, life fellow of the New York Bar Foundation, and fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

