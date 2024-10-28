Greenberg Traurig's Harold N. Iselin and Henry M. Greenberg Named to City & State's 2024 'Upstate Power 100' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Harold N. Iselin and Henry "Hank" M. Greenberg are recognized on City & State's 2024 "Upstate Power 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Harold N. Iselin and Henry "Hank" M. Greenberg are recognized on City & State's 2024 "Upstate Power 100" list. This is the third consecutive year they have been recognized on this list.

According to City & State, the list recognizes the most influential people in government, business, academia, health care, and advocacy shaping politics and policy in Upstate New York. City & State notes Iselin and Greenberg "bring deep experience in the inner workings of state government to their work at legal powerhouse Greenberg Traurig."

Iselin serves as the managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office and co-chair of the Government Law & Policy Practice. He represents diverse clients in managed care and insurance transactions and before the New York State executive branch and state legislature. His practice focuses on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Iselin was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice and an assistant counsel to the New York governor.

Hank Greenberg is a Litigation shareholder in the firm's Albany office and is a past president of the New York State Bar Association. Over the course of his three-decade career, he has handled numerous high-profile matters in roles including former counsel to the New York State attorney general, general counsel to a major New York State agency and federal prosecutor. He concentrates his practice on civil litigation, criminal and civil investigations, and regulatory and administrative law. He holds leadership positions on numerous professional committees and other bodies, including counsel to the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination and chair of the Governor's Screening Committee for the Third Department. He is a member of The American Law Institute, New York State Judicial Institute on Professionalism in the Law, and Advisory Group of the New York State and Federal Judicial Council. He serves on the board of directors and executive committee of the National Center for State Courts and is vice chair of Statewide Programming for The Historical Society of the New York Courts. He is also a life fellow of the New York Bar Foundation and American Bar Foundation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

