Greenberg Traurig's Harold N. Iselin and Samir NeJame Named to City & State's 2024 Albany Power 100 List

ALBANY, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Harold N. Iselin and Samir NeJame were named to City & State's 2024 'Albany Power 100' list.

According to City & State, the annual list highlights state lawmakers, business executives, labor leaders, advisers, advocates and activists shaping New York's future. Iselin and NeJame have been recognized in multiple editions of City & State's 'Albany Power 100' list.

Iselin serves as managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Albany office and Co-Chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. He focuses his practice on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York State executive branch and state legislature. He has also represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Iselin has previously been named to City & State's 'Health Care Power 100', 'Upstate Power 100' and 'Albany Power 100' lists.

NeJame serves as chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York State Government Law & Policy Practice and represents clients in legislative, regulatory, and procurement matters at various levels of government. He focuses his practice on representing the New York real estate industry, including the Real Estate Board of New York, and three of the country's largest landlords: SL Green, Brookfield, and Tishman Speyer. Additionally, NeJame represents many of New York's most iconic tourist destinations and a wide variety of clients in their procurement engagements with New York's many agencies in the areas of technology, security, and professional services. NeJame has appeared on a variety of City & State's power lists including the 'Real Estate Power 100', 'Power of Diversity: Asian 100' and 'Power of Diversity: Middle Eastern & North African 50' lists.

The Government Law & Policy team is consistently ranked among the Top 10 lobbyists in the State. Iselin, NeJame, and the Albany team represent clients before the Governor and executive branch agencies, State legislature, public authorities, and public regulatory agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

