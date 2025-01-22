Greenberg Traurig's Harold N. Iselin Recognized on City & State's 2025 Trailblazers in Healthcare List

Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of the Albany office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice, was recognized on City & State's "Trailblazers in Healthcare" 2025 list.

ALBANY. N.Y. , Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of the Albany office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice, was recognized on City & State's "Trailblazers in Healthcare" 2025 list.

City & State notes, "Harold Iselin is recognized as one of the state's top health care attorneys and policy experts, utilizing his wealth of experience to better serve clients in navigating the ways of Albany, particularly in the field of health care regulatory law."

According to the publication, the list honors influential "advocates and innovators, executives and entrepreneurs, experts and analysts, and a wide range of medical professionals who are committed to improving the health of New Yorkers."

Iselin focuses his practice on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York state executive branch and state legislature. He also has represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Additionally, Iselin has been listed in City & State's "Health Care Power 100" list since 2020, and multiple editions of The Legal 500 United States, Health Care – Health Insurers.

Iselin and the health care team advise health care clients on a broad range of complex transactional and regulatory matters and regularly work with the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice to develop strategies that sit at the intersection of legislative politics, executive priorities, and regulatory issues.

