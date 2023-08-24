Greenberg Traurig's Henry M. Greenberg to Receive National Judicial College 'Making World a More Just Place' Award

Greenberg Traurig Albany Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg, an experienced trial and appellate lawyer and past president of the New York State Bar Association, will be among those honored by the National Judicial College (NJC) with its Making the World a More Just Place Award when the NJC celebrates its 60th anniversary in Manhattan in September.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Albany Shareholder Henry M. Greenberg, an experienced trial and appellate lawyer and past president of the New York State Bar Association, will be among those honored by the National Judicial College (NJC) with its Making the World a More Just Place Award when the NJC celebrates its 60th anniversary in Manhattan in September. The theme is "JUSTICE FOR ALL…Being Heard and Ensuring Fairness." Greenberg, five judges in New York — including the new chief judge — chief administrative judge, and other top administrators of the Unified Court System will be among 11 legal luminaries honored.

A New York Law Journal article announcing the awards notes, "A firm shareholder, prolific author and public speaker, Greenberg has served as chairman of the Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York's Courts since 2020. He's also a past president of the New York State Bar Association, formerly served as counsel to the New York state attorney general, general counsel to a major New York state agency, and a federal prosecutor. Greenberg serves as counsel to the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination and chairs the governor's Third Department Judicial Screening Committee."

"I am deeply honored by this recognition, especially given the extraordinary recipients who will also be honored. Serving the public and legal profession is a passion of mine, making receipt of this award a very proud moment for me," Greenberg said.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the celebration in Manhattan, as it has been of other NJC celebrations this year. Founding Shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas office, Mark G. Tratos, is co-chair of the NJC's 60th Anniversary Committee and past chair of its board of trustees. The NJC is the country's oldest, largest, and most widely attended school for judges. Each year the college educates judges from all 50 states. In 2023, the NJC is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding with six special programs from coast to coast. The first four have been in Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle.

"The work of the NJC is critical to our system and tradition of the rule of law. I am tremendously proud of Hank and his work in this area. The recognition is well deserved," Tratos said.

