Greenberg Traurig's Hilary Sledge-Sarnor Presents at University of Illinois Symposium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. , April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor presented an academic draft paper at the University of Illinois Law Review's spring symposium, "Tech, Innovation, Banking, and the Future of Venture Capital in Silicon Valley," March 29.

The paper, co-authored by University of Nevada William S. Boyd School of Law Professor Benjamin Edwards, is titled "Navigating Divergent Institutional Interests Across the Banking Regulatory Landscape." It explores the challenges of creating a legal framework that fosters innovation while maintaining stability and protection within the banking industry.

Sledge-Sarnor's co-presenters were Edwards, University of Illinois College of Law Professor Jeremy McClane, and University of Zurich Faculty of Law Professor Marco Dell'Erba. Greenberg Traurig Associate Claudio J. Arruda assisted with research for the paper.

Sledge-Sarnor, a Los Angeles-based member of the Corporate and Financial Regulatory & Compliance practices, counsels businesses and financial institutions on a wide range of legal matters across various industries such as technology, fund finance, retail, and entertainment. She advises on secured transactions and UCC Article 9 as well as loan market trends ranging from the middle market and asset-based lending space to the investment grade market. Sledge-Sarnor gained deep industry experience while in-house counsel at a global bank, where she was the trusted strategic advisor to heads of business in a wide variety of industry and product verticals.

