Greenberg Traurig's Homin Lee Again Recognized as Banking and Finance Visionary

Homin Lee, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was again named a 2025 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times Studios brand publishing team.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homin Lee, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was again named a 2025 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times Studios brand publishing team.

Lee joins a group of "dynamic individuals" recognized on the list, those who "bring a living face and emotional depth to the often complex, sometimes oblique world of the financial sector," according to the publication. Lee's profile appeared in the March 2025 issue of Business by LA Times Studios Magazine.

Lee, a member of the firm's Corporate Practice, represents a wide range of clients, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, public and private borrowers, numerous banks, debt funds, and other alternative lending institutions, advising them in connection with syndicated and bilateral loan financings, senior secured financings, first lien and second lien financings, unsecured financings, asset based lending transactions, revolving and term loan facilities, investment grade financings, leverage finance transactions, and a full spectrum of other corporate and finance matters.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP