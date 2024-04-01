Greenberg Traurig's Homin Lee Recognized as Banking and Finance Visionary

Homin Lee, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2024 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times B2B brand publishing team.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homin Lee, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2024 Banking and Finance Visionary by the Los Angeles Times B2B brand publishing team.

Lee joins a group of trusted advisors who are "each an expert who has demonstrated continued successes and achieved numerous accomplishments in the past 24 months," according to the publication. His profile appeared in the March 2024 issue of Los Angeles County Banking & Finance Trends, Updates and Visionaries.

Lee, a member of the firm's Corporate Practice, represents a wide range of clients, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, public and private borrowers, numerous banks, debt funds, and other alternative lending institutions, advising them in connection with syndicated and bilateral loan financings, senior secured financings, first lien and second lien financings, unsecured financings, asset based lending transactions, revolving and term loan facilities, investment grade financings, leverage finance transactions, and a full spectrum of other corporate and finance matters. In 2021, Lee was named a recipient of the Secured Finance Network's 40 Under 40 Awards.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 310.586.7875, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP